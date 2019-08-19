RCMP make arrest in Manitoba after weapons incident on Shoal Lake 39, Ont.

A man was arrested in Manitoba and charged with 10 offences, including assault with a weapon, after an incident in Shoal Lake 39 First Nation, Ont., this past weekend.

Treaty Three police received reports of a shooting at a home in Shoal Lake 39 on Sunday. No one at the home was injured, but the shooter was gone.

Ontario Provincial Police and RCMP were looped in and the suspect was tracked to eastern Manitoba. RCMP arrested the man in Falcon Lake, Man., after he tried to flee and got into a crash, Treaty Three police said.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possessing a firearm for a dangerous purpose, mischief and six other firearms-related charges.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Shoal Lake 39 is 150 kilometres east of Winnipeg and 25 km east of Falcon Lake.

