Shoal Lake #40 sues Winnipeg, Ottawa for compensation due to water diversion

The First Nation which has been the source of Winnipeg's water for more than a century is suing the city and federal government, saying it's never been compensated for the harms suffered as a result of the city's water diversion system.

When it was build in 1915, Winnipeg's aqueduct left Shoal Lake #40 isolated on a man-made island that was only accessible by ice road in the winter or barge in the summer.

The community only gained year-road road access in 2019. That allowed the First Nation to build it's first-ever water treatment plant, ending 24 years of boiled water advisories.

A statement of claim filed in Ontario Superior Court earlier this week says the community continues to experience long-term cultural, economic and social effects of this forced isolation.

It says the access issue made it very challenging for community members to maintain businesses, or even get basic necessities such as gas, mail and groceries.

"Families were forced to relocate off-reserve to access basic health services and educational and professional opportunities," the statement of claim says.

"In late fall and early spring, community members fell through the ice while trying to cross to and from the mainland."

A winter ice road, seen in this file photo from 2015, used to be the only way during winter months for vehicles to get in and out of Shoal Lake 40. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

The lawsuit says Winnipeg's water system continues to affect Shoal Lake #40 to this day, infringing on areas that its members rely on for cultural and traditional practices including hunting, fishing and trapping.

"This in turn negatively affects Shoal Lake #40's ability to maintain its connection and relationship with the lands and waters in and around Shoal Lake, including members' ability to pass on traditions, teachings, practices and cultural knowledge to younger generations," the statement of claim says.

'We are seeking justice'

Shoal Lake #40 Chief Kevin Redsky said the aqueduct made daily life a struggle for his community for decades and make virtually everything more expensive.

"There's several several issues that have impacted us for all these years and we're just kind of starting to breathe now," he said.

Now that the community has road access and a water treatment plant, he says they felt the timing was right to fight for compensation.

"We're coming out of that survival mode and we're seeking justice and equity moving forward."

The statement of claim argues that when the aqueduct was built, its approval was on the condition that compensation be made to all private parties whose lands may be taken or impacted as a result.

But that hasn't happened, the lawsuit says.

"Shoal Lake #40 has never been compensated for ... ongoing interference with its reserves as a result of the construction and operation of the waterworks," the statement of claim says.

In addition to seeking an unspecified amount in damages, the lawsuit asks for a declaration that Winnipeg breached its obligation to compensate the First Nation, and that Canada breached its fiduciary obligations by failing ensure the First Nation received that compensation.

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said Wednesday that the municipality has not yet received notice of the lawsuit.