Broadway fountain pays tribute to First Nation where Winnipeg's drinking water originates

A new copper plaque on the boulevard along Broadway at Donald Street aims to educate Winnipeggers about the source of their drinking water and the community surrounding it — Shoal Lake 40 First Nation.

"For years Winnipeg members, their citizens, were able to … turn on their tap," said Chief Kevin Redsky of Shoal Lake 40 First Nation at the unveiling of the plaque on Friday.

The plaque pays tribute to Shoal Lake as the source of city water since 1919, when the Winnipeg aqueduct was completed. It explains how the project impacted the First Nation community and its relationship with water.

"The 24-year boil water advisory, the sickness created bathing our own children, not being able to drink safe water," Redsky said.

A boil-water advisory in Shoal Lake 40 First Nation, which is about 160 kilometres east of Winnipeg near the Ontario-Manitoba border, started in 1997. Construction of a $33-million water treatment facility ended the advisory in 2021, providing safe drinking water to all homes in the community.

About 300 people live in Shoal Lake 40, Redsky said.

The plaque, along with other informative signs, are located at the Broadway Centennial Fountain, which was built in 1970 mostly to commemorate the engineers who built the aqueduct, Mayor Scott Gillingham said Friday.

"I don't know that a proper 'thank you' was ever uttered," he added. "Thank you for giving us access to life."

"So often people turn on their taps in Winnipeg and don't give it a second thought," he said. "And we want people to give it a second thought."

The plaque also acknowledges other recent changes in the community, like Freedom Road, which was finished in 2019 and connects Shoal Lake 40 First Nation to the Trans-Canada Highway.

"That created so many success stories," Redsky said.

The federal government funded the tribute, Gillingham said, with additional funding from the city, including ward funds from Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry), and Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

The project cost about $580,000, a release from the city says.

"This new community space demonstrates the importance of the relationship between Winnipeg and Shoal Lake 40 First Nation," said Downtown Winnipeg BIZ CEO Kate Fenske, who was also at the unveiling.

The tribute is part of the Broadway Revitalization project, which will bring new street furniture along Broadway from Osborne Street to Main Street, the city's release says.

"This is a beautiful piece in the centre of our downtown," Gillingham said.