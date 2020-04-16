Shiu-Yik Au

Shiu-Yik Au is an assistant professor of finance with the University of Manitoba's Asper School of Business. His research focuses on the impact of intangibles, such as corporate culture, innovation, and ethics on corporate outcomes. He completed a PhD in finance at York University and holds an MBA from Cornell University, an MBA from Queen’s University and a CFA charter. He is a member of the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party and is the treasurer of the federal Conservative Party's Saint Boniface—Saint Vital association.