Shilo parents told to check kids' Halloween haul after 3 children get sick

Officials at Canadian Forces Base Shilo are warning parents that three children became ill after consuming Halloween candy.

"We're advising for Shilo parents to be extra vigilant this year and checking and double-checking the candy that their children may have collected during their trick-or-treating," said spokesperson Lori Truscott.

"We did have an incident where, at one of the schools here on base, where students received some medical attention after ingesting some Halloween candy," she said.

Truscott said paramedics were called to O'Kelly School, a kindersgarten to Grade 8 school on the base, near the end of the school day Thursday.

The kids said they had eaten Halloween candy before getting sick.

Truscott said none of the children had to be hospitalized but the incident was enough to prompt a warning to parents and it was not simply a case of too many sweets.

"It's not clear at this point what was consumed, but they clearly became sick," she said.

Truscott said military police on the base are investigating.

It's not known whether the kids ate the candy while at the school, how long it was until they became ill, or what symptoms they had.

Truscott said investigators will look into where the candy came from and whether it was handed out on the base.

"There are residences just outside the base as well that some kids may have visited, and that's part of the investigation," she said.

Truscott said the base issued a warning on social media as part of their due diligence to remind parents to be vigilant and check candy closely.

"Parents should be doing that anyway, but we just want to re-enforce that message."