Manitoba potato farming company fined $30K over 2018 workplace injury

A southwestern Manitoba company is being fined more than $30,000 after a worker suffered a serious hand injury in 2018.

Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health officials are prosecuting Shilo Farms Ltd. after a Carberry worker's left hand came into contact with a conveyor belt's exposed chain and sprockets in April 2018.

Potatoes travel along conveyors to a seed-treating drum, and the injury happened while the employee was inspecting that drum, according to a Saturday news release from the province.

The worker suffered serious injuries to their hand as a result, the province says.

Following an investigation, Shilo Farms — an agricultural company that primarily farms potatoes, and had about 40 employees at the time of the injury — was fined $28,675 and an additional $2,000, which will be used for educating the public on occupational safety and health.

CBC News has reached out to the company for comment, but didn't immediately receive a response.

Workplace Safety and Health officials are taking the opportunity to remind employers to ensure their workplaces are safe and safeguards are in place for machines.

