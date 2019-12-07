Pair convicted of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting death at Winnipeg rooming house

A jury has convicted a man and woman of first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of a man at a Winnipeg rooming house

Majak Mabior Kon, 27, and Tara Lynn Duke, 29, were charged in the death of John Tuil Jok, 29, who was shot at a home on Sherbrook Street near Notre Dame Avenue. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition after police found him suffering from gunshot wounds, but he died shortly afterwards.

