Fire closes stretch of Sherbrook Street in West End
Emergency crews have closed a section of Sherbrook Street Tuesday morning due to a fire at a multi-storey building that started just before midnight.
Crews close Sherbrook between Cumberland, Sargent avenues due to blaze in multi-storey building
Emergency crews have closed a section of Sherbrook Street Tuesday morning due to a fire at a multi-storey building that started just before midnight.
Sherbrook between Cumberland and Sargent avenues was shut down and traffic is being rerouted down Maryland Street.
Police expect that section of Sherbrook to be closed through morning rush hour.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire isn't yet known.