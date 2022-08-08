Winnipeg firefighter injured at Sherbrook Street fire call

A firefighter was injured while responding to a fire on Sherbrook Street Sunday night.

The City of Winnipeg said in a statement that just after 7:30 p.m. emergency crews went to a report of a garage fire and found it had spread to a vehicle and then a vacant two-and-a-half storey, multi-family home.

The injured firefighter was assessed by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital in stable condition, the city said.

By 8 p.m., the fire at 542 Sherbrook was well-involved as crews battled the blaze. They remained on scene at 10:20 p.m. and would be there for "several more hours," putting out hot spots, the city said.

No other injuries were reported. Searches of the garage, vehicle and home were done and nobody was inside, the city said. Two neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no damage estimate was available. The buildings sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage.