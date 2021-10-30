Shelly Glover to seek order declaring PC leadership election invalid

Progressive Conservative Party leadership candidate Shelly Glover plans to ask the Court of Queen's Bench to declare Manitoba's PC leadership election invalid and order up a new election.

Dave Hill, Glover's legal counsel, wrote Manitoba Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon Monday to request a delay in swearing in Heather Stefanson as the new premier.

Stefanson won Saturday's election by 363 votes but Glover did not concede defeat, citing irregularities in the counting of votes.

"There were substantial irregularities involved in this election that impacted the result and the counting of the votes," Glover said Monday in an interview.

In the letter to Filmon, Hill said there would appear to be "substantial irregularities" that affected the result.

"As a result, I will shortly be seeking an Order of the Court of Queen's Bench declaring that the election results are invalid and requiring a new vote," Hill wrote.

"I would respectfully request that you defer the swearing in of a new Premier of Manitoba until the Court has ruled on this matter."

Stefanson will be sworn in Tuesday at 2 p.m., said a spokesperson for her campaign.

Kate Gameiro, executive director and private secretary for Lt.-Gov. Filmon, said her office will not comment on the leadership race.

The Progressive Conservative Party has not responded to requests for comment from CBC News.

On Saturday, leadership selection committee chair George Orle denied claims ballots were not distributed to some party members.

Both the Glover and Stefanson camps said as of Wednesday, at least 1,200 of approximately 25,000 party members had not received ballots.

"Anything about envelopes going missing or not being distributed are false," Orle said Saturday at the party's convention at the Victoria Inn in Winnipeg.

CBC News has requested comment from Premier Kelvin Goertzen, who has said he has prepared his resignation letter.