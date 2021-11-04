Shelley Glover's legal challenge of Manitoba PC leadership race moves ahead in court

A hearing has been scheduled to determine whether the courts have jurisdiction over Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Shelley Glover's legal challenge of the Manitoba political party's race results.

The hearing will take place on Nov. 19, when lawyers will argue which parties will be involved and whether the matter will be treated as a lawsuit or a judicial review of Saturday's results.

Though lawyers for the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba had asked for a two-week adjournment, Court of Queen's Bench Justice James Edmond said he agreed with Glover's lawyer, David Hill, that a hearing should be scheduled sooner rather than later.

Newly sworn-in Premier Heather Stefanson, who won the leadership race, will have until Nov. 15 to decide if she wants to be one of the parties involved in the matter, Edmond determined Thursday morning.

Glover wants the PC leadership race declared invalid and wants the court to order a new one, say court documents filed earlier this week.

She argues that the total number of votes disclosed by the party fluctuated on election day, and that there were substantial irregularities in the election process.

Stefanson was declared the winner by a 363-vote margin and sworn in as premier Tuesday.