Lawyers present court with alternate views of PC leadership race that chose Manitoba's premier

The legal battle over the leadership race that appointed Manitoba's new premier is back in court on Friday.

Shelly Glover lost the race to become the leader of the province's governing Progressive Conservative Party to Heather Stefanson by a slim margin on Oct. 30.

Glover, a former member of Parliament, is asking Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice James Edmond to throw out the result of that vote.

Everyone involved in the case — Glover, Stefanson and the PC party — has consented to the presence of television cameras in the courtroom.

The entire proceedings will be posted on CBC.ca/manitoba as soon as the video is processed.

Glover's lawyer, Dave Hill, cited irregularities in voting that he claims affected the outcome of the race.

They included a spreadsheet containing a list of voters sent out to both campaigns, which on the day the results were announced had a different total number of voters than the official one announced later that evening.

The party later said the spreadsheet was not official and that both camps knew it was inaccurate.

"Why would you send out a voters list if it's full of inaccuracies? It doesn't make any sense," Hill said in court Friday morning. "That's the biggest irregularity in this whole case."

He argued the party wasn't able to say how the vote was tallied or demonstrate the ballots had been protected.

A judge will decide whether the vote count in the Progressive Conservative Party leadership battle fought by Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson (left) and defeated candidate Shelly Glover was fair. (John Woods/Canadian Press, Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

"There's so many numbers floating around here," Hill said, urging Edmond to come to the conclusion that there were so many irregularities surrounding the leadership race that the results must be declared invalid.

Harvey Schachter, who is representing the PC party, said every ballot that made it into a ballot box was approved by scrutineers from both Glover and Stefanson's campaigns, and that both camps had representatives overseeing ballots as they were counted.

He said there is "no credible evidence there were any invalid ballots at all."

Votes were counted at 18 tables, and each table's totals were written on a tally sheet once the count was complete. Schachter said Glover's lawyers haven't presented any evidence that those tallies were inaccurate.

"The conclusion to be drawn is that the tally sheets are the best evidence as to the numbers of valid ballots to be counted," he said.

"The election was fundamentally fair, Ms. Stefanson won, and there is no basis in law or in fact to challenge or upset that result."

Schachter will continue his arguments when court resumes at 2 p.m., followed by Jonathan Kroft, who will speak on behalf of Stefanson.