Former MP Shelly Glover launches bid to become Manitoba Tory leader, opposes vaccine mandates for workers

One person running to become Manitoba's next premier says she opposes COVID-19 vaccine mandates in workplaces.

Shelly Glover made the remarks as she launched her campaign for leadership of the governing Progressive Conservatives, which will be decided Oct. 30.

Glover says she would not want to see nurses and other health-care workers fired for not getting a vaccine.

When asked whether she would extend that to all workplaces, Glover said she doesn't support mandatory vaccines at all.

Glover says she wants people to follow current public health orders, including vaccine requirements to attend cinemas, and sporting events.

But she says if she becomes premier, she would look at the issue and talk to health leaders about why Manitoba's rules are different than those in some other provinces.