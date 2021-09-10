Former MP Shelly Glover launches bid to become Manitoba Tory leader, opposes vaccine mandates for workers
New leader for governing Progressive Conservatives will be decided Oct. 30
One person running to become Manitoba's next premier says she opposes COVID-19 vaccine mandates in workplaces.
Shelly Glover made the remarks as she launched her campaign for leadership of the governing Progressive Conservatives, which will be decided Oct. 30.
Glover says she would not want to see nurses and other health-care workers fired for not getting a vaccine.
When asked whether she would extend that to all workplaces, Glover said she doesn't support mandatory vaccines at all.
Glover says she wants people to follow current public health orders, including vaccine requirements to attend cinemas, and sporting events.
But she says if she becomes premier, she would look at the issue and talk to health leaders about why Manitoba's rules are different than those in some other provinces.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?