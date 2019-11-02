Shellmouth Reservoir outflow increasing to make room for anticipated spring run-off

The outflow from the Shellmouth Reservoir will be increased next week as part of the annual draw down to make room for anticipated spring run-off, Manitoba Infrastructure's Hydrologic Forecast Centre reported Friday.

The outflow will be increased starting Nov. 4 from 50 cubic feet per second to 450. The change will result in a two-to-three-foot level increase on the Assiniboine River from the Shellmouth to Russell, and a one-to-two-foot level increase from Russell to Brandon.

The increase will be between half a foot to one foot as the river reaches Winnipeg in about two weeks.

The province will continue to monitor conditions in the upper Assiniboine River as well as downstream river levels.