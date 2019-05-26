Skip to Main Content
25-year-old Shaylnne Hunter killed Saturday in Simcoe Street home
Manitoba

Winnipeg police asking for public's help in investigation

CBC News ·
Police are investigating a homicide on Simcoe Street between Ellice and Sargent. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Police have identified the 25-year-old woman killed Saturday in Winnipeg's West End. 

Shaylnne Marie Hunter is from Winnipeg, police say. 

They were called to a home on Simcoe Street between Sargent and Ellice avenues at 2:45 a.m., where they found her. Hunter had been stabbed, police say. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, and pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Police remain on scene Saturday afternoon investigating a homicide on Simcoe Avenue. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Hunter's death is Winnipeg's 18th homicide so far in 2019.

