Homicide victim was a loving mother who kept her family together: grandmother

The death of Shaylnne Marie Hunter, 25, has left her family grieving, and it isn't the first time tragedy has struck.

Gloria Lebold, grandmother to the mother of four, lost her grandson Cody Severight in October 2017 when he was killed in a hit-and-run. Justin Holz, a Winnipeg police officer, has been charged with impaired driving causing death, fleeing the scene of a crash, driving causing death, dangerous driving and driving with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit.

Before that, Lebold says, she lost two of her own daughters: one died five years ago, while the other died around 20 years ago, she says.

This latest death hits her family hard because of the role Hunter played in keeping the family together, Lebold says.

"She always invited the family to her house get-togethers," she said. "That's where we had all the dinners, the special occasions."

Police investigate the scene around Hunter's home on Saturday. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Police were called to Hunter's home on Simcoe Street between Sargent and Ellice Avenues at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. Hunter had been stabbed, police say.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

Hunter leaves behind two sons and two daughters between the ages of two and eight. A full-time mom, Hunter's life was dedicated to her family, Lebold says.

"I just miss her, because she'd always message me like every day, and me and my husband would go there every Sunday to visit," she said. "I think about her all the time — like when she kept family together. We always had good nights, get-togethers all the time and birthdays. She always decorated the house. She was a hard-working girl."

A vigil for Hunter was held Sunday evening on Simcoe Street. A funeral is planned for Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers.