Councillor wants Winnipeg Goldeyes, city to review buck-a-year lease of Shaw Park

The head of a standing policy committee is hoping for a review of the agreement that sees the Winnipeg Goldeyes' owners pay $1 per year to lease Shaw Park.

Coun. Brian Mayes (St. Vital), who chairs the city's property and development committee, wants to see Winnipeg increase the lease price — but not raise it so high it drives the team away.

"I'd like to see us getting more than a dollar a year," Mayes said Thursday by phone. "I would hope they could work out something with the Goldeyes."

The city and Riverside Park Management — a non-profit founded by former mayor Sam Katz, who owns the baseball team — struck a 25-year lease agreement in 1997 that expires in 2023. The expiration date is just a few months after the next council takes over at city Hhall, following a civic election set for 2022.

"I thought, let's get started on it now so we're not under any pressure," Mayes said.

A motion that will go before the property and development committee at its Monday meeting asks the city's public service to meet with Riverside Park Management and report back by Sept. 19 of this year.

Both the city and the Goldeyes have a stake in seeing the lease extended, said Mayes.

"I do think it's supply and demand. They need a stadium and we need a team for our stadium," he said.

CBC requested an interview with the Goldeyes Thursday and is waiting to hear back.

According to Monday's motion, the Goldeyes would like to make capital improvements to Shaw Park but would like to extend their lease.

While Riverside Park Management pays $1 to lease the stadium, the Goldeyes generate about $300,000 in tax revenue for the city, according to Mayes.