City to start negotiations with Goldeyes over $1/year lease

Winnipeg's public service can start negotiations with Goldeyes owner and former mayor Sam Katz to renew and possibly change the baseball team's current dollar-a-year lease agreement for Shaw Park.

The talks will take into account the economic impact of baseball fans downtown as well as the fact the stadium sits on valuable city property, members of the public service told the property and development committee Monday.

The four members of the committee — Coun. Brian Mayes, Coun. Janice Lukes, Coun. Sherri Rollins and Coun. Kevin Klein — unanimously supported the motion to begin negotiating the terms of the lease agreement with Riverside Park Management, a non-profit founded by Katz.

The current lease for Shaw Park expires in 2023.

Master list of leases

Following the vote, Lukes introduced a motion Monday to create a master list of all city property currently being leased out.

"Some of these decisions that get made don't come to council," she said. "I think it's just time to do a comprehensive look of what we're leasing out, for how much and for what duration of time and just have a big picture look."

Lukes argues it's possible some of these leases could be earning the city more revenue.

Her motion passed unanimously. The public services has 180 days to report back.