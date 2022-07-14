Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Mayoral candidate Loney pledges security on buses, electric vans as part of Winnipeg Transit improvements

Mayoral candidate Shaun Loney has promised to improve Winnipeg Transit by placing security officers on buses, speeding up the pace of building high-frequency transit routes and hiring a fleet of electric vans to service low-frequency areas.

Candidate also pledges to speed up implementation of $1.1B transportation master plan

Bartley Kives · CBC News ·
Mayoral candidate Shaun Loney says he'd like to rebrand Winnipeg Transit as 'MetroMobility.' (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Mayoral candidate Shaun Loney has promised to improve Winnipeg Transit by placing security officers on buses, speeding up the pace of building high-frequency transit routes and hiring a fleet of electric vans to service low-frequency areas.

Loney promised Thursday to rebrand Winnipeg Transit as "MetroMobility" and accelerate $1.1 billion worth of improvements envisioned in the city's transportation master plan.

That plan includes hundreds of millions of dollars to convert portions of the downtown CN Rail highline into a transit corridor that would connect the existing Southwest Transitway with a new high-frequency route running east from downtown to Transcona.

Loney said if he's elected mayor this fall, all the projects envisioned in the transportation plan would be completed in 10 years instead of 25 years.

He said the city could pay for this in part by selling carbon credits.

"That could be over $7 million a year at its peak, and that's another reason to move quickly," he said, adding he would also devote property tax revenue from new residential and commercial developments along high-frequency routes.

Loney also said he would accelerate the replacement of diesel buses with electric buses, even though transit buses are responsible for a small percentage of the city's greenhouse gas emissions compared to personal vehicles.

Getting people out of cars and onto buses is important, but so is electrification, he said.

"It's not just it's not an either-or. We need all of it," he said.

The candidate also pledged to purchase electric vans to increase the frequency of transit service to neighbourhoods where bus service is infrequent at the present.

He made his announcement at a bus stop in Wildwood Park, a neighbourhood in Fort Garry, where there is no transit service between the morning and afternoon rush hours.

Loney also promised to hire peace officers who would not just improve security on buses, but could also help connect people who live with addictions or mental health issues with social services.

Loney is one of 12 people registered to run for mayor in Winnipeg. The other 11 candidates are Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Scott Gillingham, Jenny Motkaluk, Glen Murray, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Jessica Peebles, Rick Shone, Desmond Thomas and Don Woodstock.

The civic election is Oct. 26.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bartley Kives

Senior reporter, CBC Manitoba

Bartley Kives joined CBC Manitoba in 2016. Prior to that, he spent three years at the Winnipeg Sun and 18 at the Winnipeg Free Press, writing about politics, music, food and outdoor recreation. He's the author of the Canadian bestseller A Daytripper's Guide to Manitoba: Exploring Canada's Undiscovered Province and co-author of both Stuck in the Middle: Dissenting Views of Winnipeg and Stuck In The Middle 2: Defining Views of Manitoba.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now