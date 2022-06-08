Winnipeg mayoral hopeful Loney promises 'innovative' homelessness strategy if elected

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Shaun Loney says he will work to address homelessness in the city in a way that will free up emergency services and see non-profits better compensated for their work if elected in October.

"We're stuck in an old way of thinking," said Loney in a news conference at Main Street and Higgins Avenue on Monday.

The entrepreneur, author and former provincial environment policy analyst promised an "innovative strategy," which would see emergency services identify people they interact with regularly, determine the cash value of the staff time used annually to respond to these people and compensate designated non-profits for the value of the avoided dispatches.

The mayoral candidate says when people who are unhoused have a crisis, it can initiate an expensive — and sometimes ineffective — domino effect.

That can start with a 911 call and end with a trip to an emergency department where a paramedic or police officer often sits for hours with the patient to wait for medical treatment.

The root causes of trauma, addiction and mental health issues aren't addressed in those situations, Loney said, but his plan could tackle those, and help people access supportive housing and treatment.

"There are a number of paths that are both more humane and more cost-effective such as supportive housing, addictions treatment and mental health services," he said in the release.

If elected, Loney said he will work to ensure people who are living in bus shelters and along riverbanks are housed within a year, with people living downtown to be housed in a second phase.

Retired Winnipeg police officer Gord Friesen joined Loney at his announcement on Monday to show support for the plan to address homelessness.

"We need to give people what they need to live a good life," Friesen said.

He says police aren't always the best people to respond to certain calls.

"It's people who have had obstacles, whether it's intergenerational trauma or addiction or locked in poverty or abuse or whatever the case may be. So we need to think of who the people who can support those people best."

Loney is among 11 people who have now registered mayoral campaigns. The others are:

Biosystems engineer Idris Ademuyiwa Adelakun.

Former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray.

Former Manitoba Liberal leader Rana Bokhari.

Grocery worker Chris Clacio.

St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham.

Former MP Robert-Falcon Oulette.

Wilderness supply owner Rick Shone.

Security business owner Don Woodstock.

Business consultant Jenny Motkaluk.

Desmond Thomas.

The civic election is Oct. 26.