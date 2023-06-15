10 seniors still in hospital after southwestern Manitoba crash between semi, bus: health officials

Health care officials will provide an update on their response to a crash near Carberry, Man., that sent 10 people to hospital. At least 15 others were killed, police said at the time.

Ten seniors with serious injuries are still being treated at hospitals in Winnipeg and Brandon after a Thursday crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in southwestern Manitoba that killed 15 others, provincial health officials said Friday.

Of the 10 patients, six are in a critical care unit, Shared Health, Manitoba's provincial health agency, said in a news release on Friday.

Four are being cared for in a surgical care unit and are being treated for a variety of serious injuries, Shared Health's update said.

The patients, who range in age from their early 60s to late 80s, were taken to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg and the Brandon Regional Health Centre in southwestern Manitoba on Thursday following a crash between a semi-trailer truck and a bus full of seniors headed to a casino near Carberry, Man.

A spokesperson for Shared Health, Manitoba's provincial health agency, said Thursday that a mass casualty response had been initiated, with several Manitoba hospitals prepared to receive patients from the crash, including Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg — the province's largest hospital — and others in the Prairie Mountain and Winnipeg health regions.

Shared Health chief executive officer Lanette Siragusa said that most of the survivors' injuries were either head injuries or orthopedic.

Siragusa and other health officials will hold a news at Health Sciences Centre at noon on Friday to provide an update on the mass casualty response.

Manitoba RCMP also say they will be providing an update at a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on Friday.