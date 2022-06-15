Manitobans with long COVID can now find resources on new Shared Health website

Manitobans experiencing long COVID-19 or lingering symptoms after a COVID-19 infection can now find information and resources on a newly launched website, Shared Health announced in a news release.

The website was launched Wednesday and includes self-management tools, information about the disease and resources for both children and adults.

Long COVID is the presence of COVID-19 symptoms three months after infection that cannot be attributed to other medical conditions. Symptoms can include brain fog, loss of taste, vertigo, heart palpitations and fatigue.

The website was created with the help of a working group that included experts from several health disciplines who looked at similar initiatives in other provinces.

Manitoba doesn't track long COVID cases, but a recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one in five people age 18-64 who were infected with COVID-19 experienced at least one incidental condition that could be attributed to their infection.

In Manitoba, patients with long COVID are typically managed by their primary care provider, who can refer the patient to specialists if symptoms become more serious.

