Health Minister Audrey Gordon appoints Shared Health's first permanent board of directors

The provincial government has appointed the first permanent board of directors for Shared Health, the province announced Wednesday.

The board will be chaired by Brenna Shearer, the former CEO of Pharmacists Manitoba.

Directors will serve staggered terms of one, two or three years at a time to ensure healthy turnover, the press release said.

Those seeking reappointment will be able to serve a maximum of six consecutive years.

The board will be accountable to Health Minister Audrey Gordon.

Members include:

Laurie Campbell (Killarney).

John Douglas (Winnipeg).

Gordon Hrynyk (Winnipeg).

Celia Kaufman (Winnipeg).

Ken Lamoureux (Winnipeg).

Brenda Martinussen (Balmoral).

Nathan Peto (Portage la Prairie).

Nicole Stefaniuk (Winnipeg).

Keren Taylor-Hughes (Winnipeg).

Doris Young (The Pas).

