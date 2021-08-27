MLA Shannon Martin collecting PC memberships in apparent party leadership bid

Another PC MLA appears to be angling for leadership of Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party.

Shannon Martin, who represents the McPhillips riding, is attempting to sign up 1,000 members to the party, something all potential candidates must do by Sept. 30 in order to qualify for the race.

Martin posted to Twitter Thursday encouraging people to sign up, but did not respond to requests for comment Thursday evening.

Want to have options? Want to hear people share their vision for MB? You can make sure that happens:<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/choice?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#choice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/competition?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#competition</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/leadership?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#leadership</a> <a href="https://t.co/qtDpQEbWr4">pic.twitter.com/qtDpQEbWr4</a> —@MartinforMLA

Thus far, Tuxedo MLA Heather Stefanson, who has been endorsed by 27 of her colleagues, is the only declared candidate in the race to replace Brian Pallister, who's stepping down.

Former Conservative MP Shelly Glover has said she plans to run against Stefanson.

Others who were considered possible contenders, including Families Minister Rochelle Squires and Finance Minister Scott Fielding, have said they are not running for the job.

In addition to signing up 1,000 members, prospective candidates must pay a $25,000 fee and register their candidacy by Sept. 15.

The party will choose a new leader, who will automatically become the new premier of the province, on Oct. 30.