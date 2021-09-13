Shannon Martin plans to officially launch Manitoba PC leadership bid Monday
Backbencher's entrance makes 3 official candidates to replace Brian Pallister
A Tory backbencher who openly criticized former Manitoba Progressive Conservative leader Brian Pallister plans to make official his bid to replace him as leader of the party and premier.
Shannon Martin, member of the legislative assembly for McPhillips, will announce his candidacy at noon on Monday during an event at Bayview Contruction in Oak Bluff, Man.
Martin signalled his interest in his party's top job last month, when he went about signing up people for party memberships, a requirement for anyone seeking the leadership.
His entry makes it a three-way race to replace Pallister, who formally stepped down as premier on Sept. 1. Former cabinet minister and Tuxedo MLA Heather Stefanson was the first person to announce her candidacy, followed last week by former federal Conservative Member of Parliament Shelly Glover.
Earlier this summer, Martin tweeted support for former Indigenous and northern relations minister Eileen Clarke after she resigned over comments Pallister made, defending what he described as the good intentions of early settlers, in the wake of protests against the legacy of residential schools.
Martin has represented the constituency of McPhillips since 2019. Before that, he was the MLA for Morris, first winning a byelection in 2014.
