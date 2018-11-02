Steinbach RCMP search for missing teen

RCMP in Steinbach, Man., are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

Shanita Larocque, 15, was last seen Oct. 30 around noon in the southeastern Manitoba city.

Larocque is 5'2" tall. She has long dark brown or black hair, with a triangle shaved at the back of her head.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black runners.

RCMP believe she may be in Roseau River First Nation, about 60 kilometres southwest of Steinbach.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to call Steinbach RCMP 204-326-1234 or the Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 204-427-3383.

