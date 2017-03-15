Women lured from home, shot dead prosecutor says in opening day of 2nd-degree murder trial

Three people accused in the shooting death of Shania Chartrand conspired to lure her out of her home and shoot her from a vehicle, Crown prosecutors argued in a Winnipeg courtroom Monday morning.

Tyrone Anthony Chippeway, 25, Lacy Sorokowski, 25, and Christopher St. Paul, 26, are on trial by a jury in the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench for second-degree murder in the 21-year-old's death. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Chartrand, who is from Lake Manitoba First Nation, died after she was found outside a Spence Street house by police, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, on the evening of March 12, 2017.

In the opening statement for the Crown, prosecutor Rustin Ulrich said they intend to prove that Chippeway convinced Chartrand to exit her West Broadway home, while Sorokowski and St. Paul circled the block in a vehicle, waiting for her to come out so they could shoot her.

After 10 p.m., she did come out, and was shot in the chest, Ulrich told the jury.

Officer didn't realize victim shot

The first witness to testify was a police officer who was one of the first to arrive at the scene of the shooting.

Const. Kyle Predinek said the 911 caller told dispatchers that there had been a shooting in the area.

When he arrived at the scene, he didn't realize that Chartrand had been shot because she was hunched over and unresponsive, with no visible blood or injuries, he said.

He said he did CPR until paramedics arrived and started examining her. That's when he saw the bullet hole in her chest, he told the jury.

He also testified he didn't smell any gunpowder at the time, or notice tire marks.

The trial continues Tuesday before Justice Richard Saull. It is scheduled for 20 days in court.

Chippeway is being defended by Matthew Gould, while Sorokowski's defence lawyer is Tara Walker, and St. Paul's defence lawyer is Mitchell Enright.