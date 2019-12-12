Candlelight vigil held for man missing since mid-November

A candlelight vigil is being held in the Garden City area Tuesday night to commemorate Shane Kowerko, a man who has been missing for over a month.

Kowerko, who would be celebrating his 35th birthday Tuesday, was last seen on Nov. 13 wearing blue jeans, a cream-coloured hoodie, black shoes and a blue and white tuque.

The vigil is being held at the corner of Sinclair Street and Jefferson Avenue, which is where the man was last seen, according to his mother Susan Kowerko.

"The message today is to love those that are near you, always be there for them, give them hugs, let them know that you're there and you'll work through things with them," said Susan Kowerko.

Kowerko has mental health issues and has been having a hard time as of late, his mother said, adding that he battles schizophrenia and depression.

Susan Kowerko, right, is hopeful that she will see her son Shane again. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"He's been trying to do better for himself, but he has a slip up every now and then, thinks he's doing well, gets off his medication. Just doesn't realize how much that he does need the medication for his mental health."

Despite the amount of time Kowerko has been missing, his mother is hopeful she will see him again.

"It's been heartbreaking not knowing — it's the unknown that's the worst," Susan Kowerko said.

"Shane, we love you. We want to know you're safe," she said. "We just want you to come home so that we can work through this with you. Happy birthday."

The vigil is at the Garden City Collegiate parking lot at 7 p.m.

Shane Kowerko was last seen three weeks ago in West Kildonan. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Shane Kowerko is described as six feet tall, with a Jiminy Cricket tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Police provided photos of Kowerko, but noted his hairstyle may have changed and he may or may not be clean-shaven.

A Facebook page has been created to help find Kowerko.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to contact the missing persons unit of the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6250.