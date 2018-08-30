4th man pleads guilty to Mountie shooting in Manitoba

Shane Beaulieu has pleaded guilty to shooting an RCMP officer near Onanole, Man., last year, the last of the four men charged to admit to his role in the rural crime.

Beaulieu entered guilty pleas Monday in Brandon provincial court to possession of property obtained by crime, two firearm-related charges and two counts of break and enter.

Beaulieu was one of four men who were arrested after Cpl. Graeme Kingdon was shot and seriously injured while investigating a report of a break-in near Onanole, about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg, with his partner on Aug. 29, 2018.

The shooting sparked a massive search for the suspects that continued until the following afternoon.

Beaulieu was arrested during that hunt. He was picked up while walking down a road in the area around 6 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2018. He has been out of custody on bail since October 2018.

Therae Racette-Beaulieu, who admitted to shooting at Kingdon and his partner, is serving a 15-year prison sentence for attempted murder, as well as three years for the crimes that led up to it.

Racette-Beaulieu also faces charges in connection with a stabbing at the Brandon Correction Centre after his sentencing.

Delaney Houle and Tommy Beaulieu also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Shane Beaulieu, who was 30 when he was arrested, has spent time in jail several times in the past.

His first conviction in adult court was in June 2006, when he was found guilty of being unlawfully in a dwelling house. He was sentenced to four months in custody and given a 10-year weapons ban, say court documents obtained by CBC News last year.

He served 20 months in jail after being convicted of drug offences in 2015.

Beaulieu also has been convicted of break and enter, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, uttering threats and failing to comply with court conditions.

He also was convicted of sexual assault in 2011.

Beaulieu is expected to be sentenced in Minnedosa provincial court in May 2020.