Man fights off wild dogs, runs to get help for 7-year-old in Shamattawa

The Shamattawa man who fought off a pack of wild dogs attacking a seven-year-old says he's grateful he was there to help.

"I'm just happy she's still alive," said Kirk Miles, who lives in the First Nation community about 750 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

On Thursday afternoon, Miles said he was walking to the local airport to pay for a family member's ticket. That's when he heard screaming.

"You know when a dog attacks a cat — it sounded like that. So I stopped and I started listening some more and it sounded different, so I went to check it out," said Miles.

"That's when I saw a little girl getting pulled by a bunch of dogs."

The dogs were big, and there were about six or seven of them, but Miles said he immediately ran to fight them and get them off the girl.

"I just grabbed a log and scared those dogs away. They took off for a while, then stopped. It seemed like they were getting ready to attack me again, but I scared them off," said Miles.

"I started looking around and I saw one person and yelled at them to come and help me. He came towards me and scared those dogs away, too. We started yelling for help."

Miles said the girl is his common-law partner's cousin, so he knew where she lived. He ran to the house to get help.

Girl sent to Winnipeg for treatment

Once help came, Miles said he left.

"I couldn't stay long. I was in shock. I just took off from there."

RCMP said the girl had serious injuries and was sent to Winnipeg for medical treatment. She's still in hospital.

Shamattawa Chief Eric Redhead has been in touch with the girl's mother.

"This child was in very bad shape when she left the community," he said.

"Now I do know she's going to recover, but she'll need extensive reconstructive surgery. It's not a good situation."

Redhead said he believes if Miles hadn't been there to fight off the dogs, the girl wouldn't be alive.

"We're very fortunate that he was around and he intervened. Otherwise we wouldn't be having a conversation about surgery. We would be making funeral arrangements," he said.

Attack results in culling of wild dogs, push for spay and neuter work

Redhead said the community has been working with rescues and non-profits for months to control the wild dog population. After Thursday's attack, however, he said leadership made the decision to cull all wild dogs in the community.

"That's something we did not want to do. It's something we had to do," said Redhead, adding that about 100 dogs were destroyed in the process.

Since then, he said more non-profits have reached out to help control the population — even a vet from Newfoundland offered to help spay and neuter local dogs. That would "drastically" reduce the number of wild dogs, which Redhead said is a top priority for him as a leader.

"Hopefully we're able to get the population of dogs under control without having to resort to a culling again. That's the last thing we want to do," said Redhead.

He stressed Shamattawa has a lot of good dog owners, and asks community members to keep their pets tied up or in their homes. Redhead said he's keeping the little girl in mind.

"It's important to know she's a dog lover herself," he said.

"She's well-known for playing and being very gentle with dogs, and I just hope that this doesn't affect her relationship with and love for animals."

Rescuer having trouble sleeping

Miles said he's been OK since the attack happened. He said he wasn't physically hurt, "just a little bit shocked."

The memory, however, is fresh.

"Talking about it makes me want to cry," he said. "Sometimes I have trouble sleeping."

Miles said he's been talking with his partner and his friends to work through what happened. He said he wants to make sure the girl is OK once she's out of hospital.

"If she comes back, I'll go see her," he said.