RCMP investigate homicide in Shamattawa

RCMP officers from all over the province are investigating the death of a 24-year-old in Shamattawa, Man.

Mounties were sent just after 6 a.m. Tuesday to the community nursing station in Shamattawa, where an unresponsive 24-year-old man had been taken. The man later died.

The RCMP is investigating the death as a homicide.

Shamattawa First Nation Chief Eric Redhead said the death is hitting the community "extremely hard."

"The young man who lost his life was employed with the First Nation and was well-liked and respected in our community," he said in a statement.

"He had a lot of friends and was very active in Shamattawa. Our community is going through a great loss at this time."

Crisis response teams are being sent to the First Nation.

The Shamattawa RCMP are getting help from the RCMP's major crime services as well as forensic investigators from Winnipeg and Thompson.

Shamattawa is about 750 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.