RCMP make arrest in Shamattawa homicide

A 19-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a death in northern Manitoba.

RCMP arrested a 19-year-old man and charged him with manslaughter and three counts of breaching court conditions.

He's accused of killing a 24-year-old man who was unresponsive when he was taken to the community's nursing station just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. He later died.

Officers continue to investigate the death.

Shamattawa First Nation Chief Eric Redhead has said the death is hitting the community "extremely hard" because the victim was employed with the First Nation and was well-liked and respected.

Crisis response teams have been sent to the First Nation, which is about 750 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.