Shamattawa prepares for 2 funerals amid suicide crisis in northern Manitoba community

Shamattawa First Nation is preparing for two funerals this week, as the northern Manitoba community grapples with what its chief describes as a suicide crisis.

The body of a 19-year-old woman from the First Nation who died by suicide in Winnipeg is expected to arrive in the remote fly-in community Wednesday, along with a casket for a 32-year-old mother who took her own life.

"There's a lot of grief, a sense of despair," Chief Eric Redhead said in an interview Wednesday.

The 19-year-old woman, who was living in Winnipeg, took her own life on May 10, Redhead said — a day before his 32-year-old sister, a mother of four, died by suicide on the First Nation.

On Tuesday, Redhead announced a seven-year-old boy had tried to kill himself. The child was taken unresponsive to hospital in Winnipeg, but has since become responsive, Redhead said Wednesday.

The chief, who declared a state of emergency in Shamattawa on Tuesday, is making an urgent plea to Ottawa for mental health support in his community.

"What we need in Shamattawa and across the north is equal opportunity and equal access to mental health services and programs. I'm not asking for any more than what your children down south are able to access … just equal to that, and I think that's fair to ask."

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller called the suicide deaths tragic and said his government is "moving quickly to give … [Shamattawa] whatever they need to support the community in their time of need."

The support includes two crisis counsellors Redhead says have already been in the community for months.

"This is not additional support," he said. "It's just that same rhetoric that we're continuing to hear from the government."

Mobile crisis teams from Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, which represents northern Manitoba First Nations, and the Keewatin Tribal Council are also being flown into the community, which is about 745 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said the federal government will support the First Nation in its time of need, but acknowledged the government has to do a better job of addressing issues that have made the community vulnerable. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Miller said the government can't create good public policy in the midst of a crisis.

"This is a particularly difficult moment for the community and we'll be there for them, but I think the reflection in the shorter to medium to long term is they shouldn't have been in this situation in the first place," he said.

But Shamattawa's chief says now is the time to act.

"The only time to talk about policy changes is when we have their attention. And right now we have their attention," Redhead said.

'Don't think we're doing enough': Miller

Community members are preparing to have an outdoor candlelight vigil to grieve in the coming days.

There is little opportunity for young people in the community, with an on-reserve population of about 1,300, Redhead said, noting a local basketball team hasn't been able to function due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Shamattawa First Nation, seen from this aerial photo, is an isolated fly-in community located about 745 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Redhead said a new wellness centre, which will act as a drop-in, is expected to open in the coming weeks, along with a new hockey rink.

Shamattawa has had several suicide deaths over the years.

In 2002, the community's chief at the time declared a state of emergency after three people took their own lives within nine days. In 2016, four young people died by suicide within six weeks.

Three years later, when Redhead became chief, a 12-year-old died by suicide.

Miller said the relationship between the federal government and First Nations needs to be strengthened and gaps in housing, substance use, education and health care that have left Shamattawa vulnerable need to be addressed.

"I'm not going to sit here today and tell you I have all the answers to it, because I really don't think we're doing enough."

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, help is out there. Contact the Manitoba Suicide Prevention and Support Line toll free at 1-877-435-7170 (1-877-HELP170) or Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868. You can also text CONNECT to 686868 and get immediate support from a crisis responder through the Crisis Text Line, powered by Kids Help Phone.

Or contact Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (text, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. CT only) | crisisservicescanada.ca