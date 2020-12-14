'Crisis in our community,' Shamattawa First Nation chief says after 7-year-old attempts suicide

The chief of a remote northern Manitoba First Nation is calling for help after his sister died by suicide and a young child was left in critical condition following a suicide attempt.

Shamattawa First Nation Chief Eric Redhead announced a local state of emergency on Tuesday.

"We are currently facing a suicide crisis in our community. We are calling for mental wellness supports for our community members at this time," he said in a virtual press conference.

"On May 9, we lost a mother of four to suicide and just last night we had a serious attempt by a seven-year-old child who is currently at Children's Hospital in Winnipeg and is currently unresponsive."

The mother of four was Redhead's only sister. She was just 32.

She wasn't related to the seven-year-old.

Redhead says there's been an increase in suicide attempts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile crisis teams from Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak and the Keewatin Tribal Council are arriving Tuesday in the fly-in community, about 745 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Redhead also reached out to Health Canada for additional supports for the community, especially mental health supports for children and adolescents.

"When we see one [suicide] … we often see a domino affect, and that's what we're worried about," he said.

CBC News has reached out to Health Canada for comment.

Garrison Settee, the grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak — which represents northern Manitoba First Nations — says the pandemic has exposed cracks in mental health services in First Nations.

"It has really shown how deficient we are in mental health and emotional wellness," he said. "They have nowhere and no one to reach out to."

First Nations already grappling with poverty-related issues, and especially those that are remote, continue to battle the crisis of suicide, Settee says, but it's gotten worse during the pandemic because of isolation and loss.

The problem isn't new to Shamattawa.

In 2019, when Redhead became chief, a 12-year-old died by suicide. There have been many attempts over the years, he says.

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, there is help out there. Contact the Manitoba Suicide Prevention and Support Line toll-free at 1-877-435-7170 (1-877-HELP170) or the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868. You can also text CONNECT to 686868 and get immediate support from a crisis responder through the Crisis Text Line, powered by Kids Help Phone.

Or contact Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (text, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. CT only) | crisisservicescanada.ca