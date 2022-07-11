Shamattawa First Nation man shot by RCMP has died, police watchdog says

A First Nations man shot by RCMP officers in the northern community of Shamattawa on the Canada Day long weekend has died, according to Manitoba's police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit was already looking into the shooting, which happened around 1 p.m. on July 2, when it was told on July 9 that the wounded man, 22, had died as a result of the injuries sustained in the incident.

As the case now involves a fatality, a request for a civilian monitor has been made to the Manitoba Police Commission, the IIU stated in a Monday news release.

In its original release about the incident, the IIU said officers had responded to a call about a man who fired a gun inside a Shamattawa First Nation house and was walking in the community with the firearm.

While on patrol, officers heard shots and then found the man outside of a house, the IIU says it had been told by RCMP.

The man fired his gun and he was wounded when police returned fire. He was taken to the Shamattawa nursing station and then airlifted to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, about 745 kilometres to the southwest.

Garrison Settee, grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, which represents northern First Nations in Manitoba, said last week the man had been shot 11 times.

RCMP have not commented on that, other than to say "shots were fired."

As the investigation is underway, no further details are being provided by the IIU.

Anyone with information or video footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.