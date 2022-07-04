Police watchdog investigating shooting that left Shamattawa First Nation man seriously injured

The province's police watchdog has launched an investigation after an officer shot and seriously injured a man in northern Manitoba on the weekend.

According to a Monday news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, RCMP informed the agency that around 1 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a call about a man who fired a gun inside a house in Shamattawa First Nation and was walking in the community with the firearm.

While on patrol, the officers heard shots, RCMP told the investigative unit.

When officers found the man outside a house, he fired his gun and police returned fire, hitting him, the release said.

The man was taken to the Shamattawa nursing station and then to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, about 745 kilometres to the southwest.

No information about his current condition was included in the news release. On Saturday, Shamattawa Chief Jordna Hill described the man's condition as "50-50."

No police officers were injured, an RCMP spokesperson told CBC News on Saturday.

The Independent Investigation Unit is mandated to probe any incidents involving police in which someone is seriously injured or killed.

Any witnesses or people who may have information or video footage are asked to contact the investigative unit at 1-844-667-6060.