Manitoba

Toddler hit and killed by vehicle on driveway in northern Manitoba: RCMP

A 14-month-old girl died on Monday evening in a northern Manitoba community after being hit by a car in the driveway of a house, RCMP say.

Driver didn't see girl move in front of vehicle when it was stopped, investigators say

A car tire is pictured in a stock image. Police say no criminality is suspected in the death of a girl hit on a driveway. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Mounties in Shamattawa First Nation were called to the home around 7 p.m. The toddler was rushed to the nursing station, where she was pronounced dead, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police believe the girl walked in front of the vehicle when it was stopped. The driver didn't know the toddler was outside, started to drive and hit the girl.

No criminality is suspected at this point, RCMP say.

