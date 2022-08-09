Toddler hit and killed by vehicle on driveway in northern Manitoba: RCMP

A 14-month-old girl died on Monday evening in a northern Manitoba community after being hit by a car in the driveway of a house, RCMP say.

Mounties in Shamattawa First Nation were called to the home around 7 p.m. The toddler was rushed to the nursing station, where she was pronounced dead, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police believe the girl walked in front of the vehicle when it was stopped. The driver didn't know the toddler was outside, started to drive and hit the girl.

No criminality is suspected at this point, RCMP say.

More from CBC Manitoba: