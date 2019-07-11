Shamattawa man, 39, drowns in the Gods River in northern Manitoba

A man drowned while going for a swim in the Gods River in Shamattawa, Man. on Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Police believe the 39-year-old victim was pulled underwater by the current while trying to swim back to shore near Riverside Road.

"After an extended period of time he resurfaced and was brought to shore by bystanders," RCMP said.

RCMP responded to the report of a drowning at about 2:00 p.m.

"Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 39-year-old male from Shamattawa on the riverbank. He was pronounced deceased on scene," said RCMP.

Police continue to investigate the death, the release said.

Shamattawa is a northern community 361 kilometres east of Thompson, Man.