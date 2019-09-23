'Precious little life': Shamattawa mourning death of child struck by vehicle, chief says

A northern Manitoba First Nation remains in "shock and devastation" as they mourn the sudden death of a child in their community, Chief Eric Redhead said in a statement Sunday evening.

A two-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle driven by a community member on Friday.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. — a political organization representing First Nations in Treaties 4, 5, 6 and 10 — issued the statement Sunday evening on behalf of the First Nation.

"Our children are sacred and the loss of this young boy is impacting everyone in our community," Redhead said.

"We are all experiencing shock and devastation. We are still trying to process the loss of this precious little life."

Shamattawa First Nation is a remote community located about 745 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Located in an isolated area of northern Manitoba, the small community is connected to the rest of the province by aircraft and winter roads. (CBC)

Foul play is not suspected, the chief's statement reads.

"This is an unfortunate accident," Redhead said, adding that he requests privacy for the community as it grieves.

A mobile crisis response team and other resources are being deployed to assist people affected by the traumatic event, according to the statement.

Drugs, alcohol and speeding are not believed to be factors, RCMP said.

Shamattawa RCMP continue to investigate.