2-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle in Shamattawa, RCMP say

A two-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in northern Manitoba on Friday, RCMP say.

Officers from the Shamattawa RCMP were called to the nursing station in the community — 745 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg — at about 4 p.m.

Mounties were told the boy was hit by a vehicle near his home on Jackfish Road.

Officers spoke with the driver and were told she was driving near the boy's house when he suddenly appeared and she couldn't stop in time.

The child was taken to the nursing station and pronounced dead.

RCMP said alcohol and speed aren't considered factors in the collision.

Shamattawa RCMP are investigating the incident.

