'Dangerous' suspect arrested after violent sexual assault on youth in Transcona

Winnipeg police say a suspect in a violent sexual assault on a youth in Transcona on Christmas Eve was arrested.

Police issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man wanted for sexual assault, sexual interference, forcible confinement and uttering threats, Const. Rob Carver told CBC News Wednesday.

He said the incident took place on Tuesday, and the victim was not random.

Police asked the public for help finding the suspect on Christmas Day, after he abandoned a vehicle in downtown Winnipeg. Carver said the suspect should be considered dangerous.

Police said in a release on Thursday the suspect, Stacy Joshua Waldner, was arrested.

Stacy Waldner has been arrested and is in custody. —@wpgpolice

No other details are available at this time.