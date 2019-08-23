Woman sexually assaulted by intruder in Winnipeg home

Winnipeg police are asking the public to help identify a man who broke into a house earlier this month and sexually assaulted a woman.

The woman, in her 60s, told police the intruder broke into the home on Houde Drive, in St. Norbert, around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 8. He assaulted her and ran off again.

The woman was treated at a hospital and released.

The man is described as 25 to 30 years old with a smaller build and clean shaven. He was wearing a dark grey hoodie and dark gym pants with a blue stripe down the side. He spoke English but with an accent, possibly Spanish, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

