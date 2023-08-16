Woman sexually assaulted near Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, police say

A random sexual assault Monday in Winnipeg has police advising the public to be extra diligent around the Health Sciences Centre.

A woman was walking along McDermot Avenue around 12:45 p.m. when she noticed a male following her, and continuing to do so as she turned onto Tecumseh Street, police said in a news release.

Not long afterwards, the male touched the woman in an inappropriate sexual manner from behind, police said, adding the woman was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as five feet and four inches tall with an average build and short dreadlocks in his hair. No description of his clothing was available.

The Sex Crimes Unit is telling the public to be cautious in the area bordered by William Avenue, Arlington Street, Notre Dame Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

Anyone with information on suspect's identity is asked to call police at 204-986-2987. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers by phone at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or through the agency's website.

More news from CBC Manitoba: