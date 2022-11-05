Winnipeg police looking for man after sexual assault at bus shelter on Southwest Transitway

WARNING: This article contains details of an attempted sexual assault.

Police are looking for a man after a sexual assault at a bus shelter on the Southwest Transitway early Saturday.

Around midnight, police responded to a report of a person who had been sexually assaulted in the shelter, near Chancellor Drive and Pembina Highway, police said in a news release.

Officers met with the victim at Victoria General Hospital. She had sustained several lacerations and injuries to her upper body during the assault, police say.

Police learned that she was sitting inside the bus shelter when a man approached her with a knife. He told her to undress, threatening to hurt her if she did not comply, the release said.

The victim was physically and sexually assaulted, before a transit bus arrived and interrupted the assault. The attacker fled with some of her property, police say.

The suspect is described as approximately 30 years old, and between five foot six and five foot eight. He has a thin build with short black hair, and was wearing a white short-sleeve T-shirt with dark-coloured joggers at the time of the attack.

The knife that the suspect used was described as a larger kitchen knife with a grey or black handle.

Police are asking that anyone who may have been in the area or observed anyone matching the suspect's description to contact the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted.

You can access crisis lines and local support services through this government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database . ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.

More from CBC Manitoba: