Woman sexually assaulted while walking on river path

Police say an 18-year-old was seriously sexually assaulted by two men Tuesday while walking along the river path near Queen Elizabeth Way.

Winnipeg police responded at about 5:45 p.m. to a report of a woman who appeared to have been assaulted.

The woman told police she was walking along the river path when the two men approached her, pushed her and grabbed her backpack.

The men then seriously sexually assaulted her, a Winnipeg Police Service news release says.

One of the men is described as being in his 30s and approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with short brown hair and a beard. The second man is described as being in his 20s, with dirty blond hair.

The Winnipeg Police Service sex crimes unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: