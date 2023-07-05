Police release images of suspect in sexual assault on Winnipeg bus

Images of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a Winnipeg Transit bus last month have been released by police in the hope of getting tips from the public about his identity.

A 19-year-old woman was riding a bus in the St. Vital area around 11:15 a.m. on June 17 when a man she didn't know sat next to her.

She told police he touched her lower body in an inappropriate, sexual manner without her consent, police said in a news release.

When the woman got off the bus, the man followed her off but then went in an unknown direction, police said.

The woman was not physically injured.

The man is described as being in his 40s with short grey hair and an average build.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident is asked to call the police service's sex crimes unit at 204-986-2987 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).