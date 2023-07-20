Winnipeg man accused of sexually assaulting woman on bus turns himself in: police

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a Winnipeg Transit bus last month has turned himself in, police say.

The 47-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and charged with sexual assault in connection with the June 17 incident, police said in a Thursday news release.

His arrest comes after police released photos from security camera footage earlier this month showing a suspect and asked for the public's help in identifying him.

A 19-year-old woman was assaulted around 11:15 a.m. on June 17 while riding a bus in the St. Vital area, according to police.

She told police a man she didn't know sat next to her on the bus and touched her lower body in an inappropriate and sexual manner, police previously said.

When the woman got off the bus, the man followed her but then went in an unknown direction, police said.

The woman was not physically injured.

Police thanked members of the public for their help in identifying the suspect, Thursday's release said.