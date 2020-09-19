Man charged with violent sexual assault of stranger: Winnipeg police

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after police say he randomly sexually assaulted a stranger in broad daylight almost two weeks ago.

The assault happened around 8 a.m. on Sept. 6, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Saturday.

A woman was walking near Sargent Avenue and Toronto Street in the city's Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood when the man approached her and struck up a conversation, the release said. Suddenly, he forced her into a nearby house and tried to sexually assault her.

The woman got away, but the man soon caught up to her. He pulled her into a breezeway next to a business and seriously sexually assaulted her there, the release said. The man ran away when another person walked by.

The woman was treated in hospital and released. Officers later identified the man with help from a business in the area, the release said.

On Wednesday, the man was arrested, the release said. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault and overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person.