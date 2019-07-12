Winnipeg high school teacher charged with sexual assault of 2 students

A 46-year-old instructor at the University of Winnipeg Collegiate has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving two female students.

Police said Friday they received a report in January of sexual assaults alleged to have occurred between 2016 and 2018. The investigation uncovered two victims who were students of Ishmael Mustapha, a teacher at the private, university-preparatory high school affiliated with the U of W.

Mustapha is accused of developing inappropriate relationships with both girls, one of whom was 16 and one who was 18 at the time.

Both were sexually assaulted but neither sustained physical injuries, police said in a news release.

An arrest warrant was issued in June 2019 but Mustapha was out of the country. He was taken into custody when he returned on July 10.

A spokesperson with the University of Winnipeg said Mustapha no longer works at the collegiate, but refused to say how long he worked there or when he stopped.

Mustapha is still listed on the U of W's website, however.

"This matter is with the police. We have no further comment," said Kevin Rosen, executive director of communications.