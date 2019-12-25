Police seek 'dangerous' suspect in violent sexual assault on youth in Transcona

Winnipeg police are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect in a violent sexual assault on a youth in Transcona on Christmas Eve.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man wanted for sexual assault, sexual interference, forcible confinement and uttering threats, Const. Rob Carver said.

The incident took place on Tuesday, Carver said.

The victim was not random, he added.

The suspect abandoned a vehicle in the inner city and "will be seeking alternate transportation," Carver said.

Police are looking for Stacy Joshua Waldner, 30, a suspect in a sexual assault. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Police are looking for Stacy Joshua Waldner, who stands five feet 10 inches with an average build.

Carver said he is not known to be armed, but should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

"We're worried he might be desperate," Carver said. "This is a [suspect in] a horrific crime and he's trying to get away from us."

Anyone who sees Waldner is asked to call 911.